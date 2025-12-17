Denis Villeneuve, Cybersecurity and Resiliency Practice Lead at Kyndryl, talked about improving organizational cybersecurity and resilience. A Kyndryl readiness report revealed a significant gap between executive concern over cyber threats and their lack of preparedness to handle them. He stressed the necessity of a holistic approach to cyber resilience, addressing human errors and external risks, and prioritizing security investments in core, revenue-driving applications.

Regarding the Canadian landscape, Denis expressed optimism about the country’s standing but highlighted the need for greater compliance with emerging global regulations (like Bill C-8). He also covered the impact of AI on cybersecurity, necessitating system modernization and improved workforce skills to counter AI-driven threats. Readiness Report