Guest: Derrick Udarnauth, Enterprise Sales Engineer at Cyberhaven, an AI-powered data security company that offers a Data Detection and Response (DDR) platform designed to protect sensitive corporate data from both insider threats and external data loss, particularly in the cloud and AI era.

Derrick outlined Cyberhaven’s mission to innovate in data protection, focusing on their data loss prevention and insider risk management solutions, along with newly introduced data security posture management tools. He noted that these solutions would be available through a unified console for administrators. He also discussed future plans to enhance the MSP channel by developing a console that enables the management of multiple customer consoles, aimed at streamlining the user experience.