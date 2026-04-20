Presenters: Julian Lee, Publisher, Community Builder, Speaker, Channel Ecosystem Developer with a focus on cybersecurity, AI and Digital Transformation

Evgeniy Kharam, Publisher, Community Builder, Speaker, Channel Ecosystem Developer with a focus on cybersecurity, AI and Digital Transformation Cybersecurity Architect | Evangelist | Consultant | Advisor | Podcaster | Visionary | Speaker |

Adam Bennett, Co-Founder & CEO at SureStack CEO at Crosshair Cyber

Randal Wark, Owner, MTech Cyber (MSP & Cybersecurity) ★ Conference Host ★ Mastermind Facilitator ★ Podcast Host ★ Journalist

The Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem aims to assist Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in becoming more cybersecurity-oriented amidst industry disruptions caused by AI and regulatory changes.

This strategic debrief from RSAC 2026 shifted the conversation from speculative AI threats to the immediate reality of autonomous vulnerability discovery. The team analyzed the emergence of specialized AI models, such as MITOS, which have demonstrated the ability to autonomously identify long-standing zero-day vulnerabilities in minutes. This shift from human-led research to industrialized, machine-speed exploitation necessitates a radical reassessment of traditional patching cycles and defensive postures. Central to this new reality is the evolution of security health checks, which must now account for AI-driven discovery tools that bypass standard fuzzing. The consensus was that fully scanned code is no longer a valid static assumption, and architecture must instead be adapted for continuous, active vulnerability discovery.

The group advocated for “assumed breach” tabletop exercises and aggressive red-teaming to interpret AI risks that legacy monitoring often overlooks. A significant portion of the session was dedicated to a warning regarding the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and delegated AI agents. While these agents reduce operational complexity, they introduce a “lethal trifecta” of data leakage, over-privilege, and the risk of being coaxed into calling over-scoped tools. To counter this, the team recommended a shift toward Outcome-as-a-Service, leveraging trusted MSP/MSSP partners to provide a human sanity check on machine-to-machine interactions.

Finally, the team addressed the immediate dangers of Shadow AI and unauthorized data exposure to public LLMs. The recommended defense-in-depth strategy focuses on achieving basic hygiene at scale, including a move toward sub-72-hour patching windows for critical flaws. By utilizing AI for defensive purposes—specifically for Active Attack Path Management—organizations can begin to match the speed of modern adversaries.

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