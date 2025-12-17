Guest: Evgeniy Kharam, Chief Strategy Officer of Discern Security, a cybersecurity company that provides an AI-driven platform focused on Security Policy Management and Controls Optimization for enterprises.

Evgeniy presented the company’s approach to enhancing cybersecurity investments by evaluating existing controls and ensuring effective tool deployment, highlighting that many organizations do not fully leverage their cybersecurity products. He shared insights from his recent panel discussion at ChannelNext on the evolving role of the CISO, stressing the importance of combining technical expertise with business acumen.