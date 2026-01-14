Cork Cyber announced a new collaboration with Pax8, through this partnership, MSPs can now purchase Cork directly through the Pax8 Marketplace and gain unified cyber risk visibility, verified protection, and financial resilience through a single and trusted billing channel.

“We are excited to offer Cork to our global partner community,” said Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “Our partners have been looking for a way to show clients exactly how they are protected and where risk is improving with clarity and verification. Cork Vantage delivers exactly that with the visibility, validation, and financial safety net that unifies every service MSPs provide.”

Cork’s Cyber Risk Intelligence Platform, Vantage, connects to more than 100 additional cyber tools and consolidates all data into one intelligent and unified risk view. MSPs gain clear visibility into risk across every client and endpoint. Vantage maps and validates the risk posture behind Cork’s financial protection, giving MSPs operational clarity along with a defensible protection story.

“Pax8 has reshaped how MSPs buy and manage their technology stack,” said Dan Candee, CEO of Cork Cyber. “By bringing Cork into the Pax8 Marketplace, MSPs can access a unified layer of risk intelligence and financial protection from the channel partner they already trust. This partnership helps MSPs see risk clearly, validate posture, and deliver a stronger outcome for every client.”

Through Pax8, MSPs can deliver a complete protection story:

• One unified view of risk across the cyber ecosystem

• Verified risk posture tied to real and active protections

• Financial resilience for the incidents SMBs face every day

• All purchased and billed through Pax8 with no new vendor relationships

A Unified Approach to Cyber Risk and Financial Resilience

Cork Vantage provides the ability to:

• Identify exposed endpoints and missing controls

• Surface vulnerabilities and misconfigurations before they create disruption

• Validate real risk posture and maintain defensible financial protection

• Strengthen client trust with visibility and proof instead of assumptions”At Pax8, we make sure the entire ecosystem – including partners, small to mid-sized businesses (SBMs) and our vendor partners – work well together,” said Rob Rae, Corporate Vice President of Channel and Ecosystems at Pax8. “Cork is the ideal solution to make sure that our partners get a cyber advantage through cyber risk insights that protect everyone’s bottom line. We are confident that this collaboration and solution will bring increased benefit to Pax8 MSPs.”

Cork Protect, the company’s financial resilience offering, covers real world risks that SMBs face every day. Coverage includes wire and ACH fraud, targeted phishing losses, ransomware recovery costs, and insurance deductible reimbursement. Cork aims to deliver initial recovery funds within 60 minutes once a claim is approved.

Cork Cyber solutions including Cork Vantage and Cork Protect are now available through the Pax8 Marketplace here: https://www.pax8.com/en-us/vendors/cork-cyber/.