Kurmi Software launched the Kurmi Advantage Partner (KAP) program. The KAP program offers flexibility and added benefits for channel partners designed to amplify opportunities for its automated Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) provisioning solution. It will support the rapid growth of Kurmi in the channel, empowering VARs, systems integrators and delivery consultants with a range of tools to improve paths to growth and faster time to revenue.

Channel partners are a central part of Kurmi’s growth strategy as the company responds to significant demand from large enterprises for simplified and smarter user administration and provisioning automation amidst the growing proliferation and complexity of enterprise collaboration tools.

“Channel partners like working with Kurmi because we offer market versatility,” explains Sylvain Mogade, EMEA and APAC Partnership Manager, Kurmi. “KAP rewards our pioneering partners for their commitment and entices new partners to grow their businesses with Kurmi’s UC management platform, making it easy to do business with us.”

The KAP program reflects the company’s commitment to opening up opportunities for a range of new partner types, supporting them at different stages of the sales and delivery cycle. Debra Perry, Kurmi’s VP Alliances, notes, “Our partners are integral to our growth and customer satisfaction. We are excited today to launch KAP, a program which provides a clear path for partners to expand their service portfolio to current customers and open entirely new business lines.”

The new program provides tiered benefits across three levels of membership (Registered Partner, Business Partner, and Premier Business Partner), which are defined by targets, sales and technical skill sets and customer base. Benefits include a new partner portal, sales and co-marketing support, and demo lab licenses. In addition, it provides support for better paths to growth, exceptional customer retention rates and profitability across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

