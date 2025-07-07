Ericsson announced its new partner program structure for partners that sell Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions. The new program replaces Ericsson’s previously tiered structure, enables partners to access better earning potential, equips partners with new tools, and provides enablement programs that set up partners for success and rewards partner expertise.

Partners supported under the new model include:

Solution Partners: A single tiered program for resellers who invest in sales and technical certifications, and have built a practice leveraging Ericsson’s Enterprise Wireless Solutions

Distribution-managed partners: A simplified model for resellers to receive programmatic support from distributors

Ecosystem member partners: This includes Managed Service Providers (MSPs), carriers, and technology alliance partners who have a service or technology they have created around Ericsson Enterprise Wireless solutions

Matt Cook, Head of Sales, Go-to-Market & Support for Enterprise Wireless Solutions at Ericsson said, “There are two key things that we’re trying to achieve with the new Solutions Partner Program. The first is about enabling our partners to better benefit financially from working with Ericsson and building a business around our Enterprise Wireless Solutions. The second is about working closer with our partners to realize the opportunity we have to bring superior customer services and solutions to our end-users.”

A key component of the Solutions Partner Program includes an increase to the potential discount a partner can earn on deal registration, to create more meaningful protection when compared to partners without deal registration. The program rules are expanding to also include protection for opportunities that Ericsson brings to a partner.

The Mountaineer program has been revised and is open to all partners, providing training and certifications designed to accelerate technical users and encourage creative applications of Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions. The Mountaineer Program includes both partner and individual level incentives and has been expanded outside the original technical expertise to include sales and support personas in partner organizations, with further additional roles to be included in the program in the near future. As part of the new program, different expert levels of Mountaineers will unlock incremental benefits for partners.

Along with these changes, select partners can now benefit from the newly launched tool, Partner View, which provides a single, unified view of the partner’s data and their performance in the program including revenue, training and certifications, as well as opportunity and pipeline data.

Matt Cook added, “With Partner View, Solution Partners will now have this data at their fingertips, meaning both our Solution Partners and our Partner Account Managers can spend less time chasing data and more time using data.”

Ericsson’s new Enterprise Wireless Solutions Partner Program officially goes into effect on July 1, 2025. Partners should contact their Account Managers to find out more.