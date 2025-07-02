Larissa Crandall, Global Vice President of Partners and Alliances at New Relic, talked about the company ‘s offerings and the evolution of its partner program. She explained New Relic’s role as an intelligent observability company, emphasizing the shift from merely ensuring uptime to driving business growth and developer efficiency. She highlighted the challenges posed by the increasing volume of data and the integration of AI, advocating for a dynamic observability platform that can adapt to these changes.

Larissa provided insights into the New Relic partner ecosystem, noting a significant rise in partner engagement since her tenure began. She introduced a new partner program aimed at simplifying the partnership process and enhancing profitability, while also stressing the importance of training and enablement for partners. The certification program has garnered increased interest, driven by executives recognizing the potential of New Relic’s solutions.