Pax8 announced its expansion into Australia and New Zealand. Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in the regions now have access to Pax8’s award-winning cloud marketplace, support, education programs, and more.

“As we continue to look for new ways to broaden our geographical reach, we are thrilled to announce that MSPs in Australia and New Zealand can now sign up to be a Pax8 partner,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “Pax8 makes it easy for partners to cloud-enable businesses and efficiently capitalize on the growth opportunities. We are thrilled to introduce our leadership team in Australia and New Zealand and empower our expansion into the new regions with best of breed vendors.”

The leadership team includes:

Chris Sharp, SVP, Pax8 Asia

In his role, Sharp will lead the Pax8 Australia and New Zealand team and manage the overall operations and corporate decision-making for the Pax8 Asia business.

Tracy Lacewell, Vice President of Sales, Pax8 Asia

In her role as VP of Sales, Lacewell will be responsible for leading sales in Australia and New Zealand, as well as strategic expansion into the regions.

James Bergl, Vice President of Business Development, Pax8 Asia

As VP of Business Development, Bergl will lead the company’s pre-sales teams, consulting teams, and education programs.

“Pax8 is bringing something special and unique to our market, and I am excited to lead our expansion into the Asian markets starting in the Australia and New Zealand markets,” said Sharp. “Our focus is on enabling our partners to create value-based offerings for their clients, and we look forward to helping our partners to increase their opportunity in the market.”

Heddy continued: “This team is highly regarded in the channel and well-positioned to expand Pax8 operations into Asia, starting with Australia and New Zealand.”

Source: Pax8