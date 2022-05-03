We recently interviewed Patrick Foster, Director of Channel Sales for Adtran.

Under Foster’s leadership, Adtran exceeded its goal to grow its partner community by 25% in 2021 and noted a double-digit revenue increase from its top tier Value Added Reseller (VAR) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners. One of the most innovative initiatives Foster was responsible for in 2021 was enhancing internal systems that increase and accelerate communications to partners and encourage collaboration between partners on best practices, innovative approaches and accomplishments.

Among his achievements, Patrick is also a loving husband, father, and rancher. Ask him about his rooster!