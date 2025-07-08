Axiad, a global identity security provider, announced the launch of the Axiad Trusted Partner Program. As part of this global initiative, resellers, managed security service providers (MSSPs), technology and integration partners as well as systems integrators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will be able to deliver best-in-class identity security solutions to their customers while also helping them drive new revenue growth.

Simon Moran, VP of Strategic Partners at Axiad, discussed the company’s mission in the identity security sector, emphasizing the importance of validating and monitoring trust across user devices and systems. He outlined Axiad’s offerings, which include identity proofing and credential lifecycle management, aimed at simplifying the complexities organizations face in implementing identity management solutions. He highlighted the significance of accurate and secure identities for access control, as well as the company’s real-time authentication capabilities that support various methods, including FIDO and certificate-based systems.

He also talked about Axiad’s new partner program, which aims to transform business operations through strategic partnerships. He stressed the role of partners in reaching customers and the seamless integration of Axiad’s solutions into existing identity management frameworks. He also addressed the evolving cybersecurity landscape, particularly the challenges posed by user behavior and phishing attempts.

