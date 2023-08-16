Julian recently had a chat with Australia-based Nick Verykios, of iAsset.

In addition to his thoughts on the current economy and how companies need to reorganize through automation, Nick delved into various topics:

How organizations can automate processes without relying on new technologies like AI

Where organizations can start in their renewal process and the top priorities they should have in mind while doing so

As a reminder, iasset.com started out as a way to address the inefficiencies of the renewals process of IT distributor, Distribution Central.. Shortly after the implementation of iasset.com, the company was able to lift renewal rates from 40% to 90%, realizing immediate, exponential revenue growth and productivity with reduced operational cost.

The platform from iasset.com, automates the renewals process, and connects it across a complex channel environment and the volume of transactions inherent in subscriptions and cloud consumption.

Today, iasset.com has a global customer base and manages over $20 billion in assets for some of the most trusted brands. The strength of the platform lies in its automation of a renewals process and its ability to build accurate installed base information.