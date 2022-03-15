The thing about channel programs from hardware vendors like Eaton is that it is mainly about deal reg, price and margins. Eaton certainly has a solid program to check these boxes and that continues to rock today.

On top of this, they also do great channel support. At our recent Reseller Choice Awards, Eaton took home the #1 Award so you know they are resonating with the channel partners. There was a time when we were processing all sorts of channel incentives for Eaton in Canada so we witnessed the activity first-hand. We saw that partners really liked doing business with Eaton.

If you know Jodi Bonham, then you know she is a veteran in the channel space. You can catch up with her Women In Tech interviews at https://www.e-channelnews.com/women-in-tech-interview-jodi-bonham/

The secret ingredient in any channel program is the people behind it. Without a good channel team, it does not matter.

Congrats team Eaton on 10 years! Time flies so we look forward to seeing you back on the road soon.