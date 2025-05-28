Fred Donkor, Program Manager at DELL Technologies

Fred discussed the company’s recent rebranding efforts for its product lines, introducing new offerings such as Dell, Dell Pro, Dell Pro Plus, and Dell Pro Premium, all of which incorporate integrated AI PCs. Furthermore, he highlighted the Dell Expert Network program, which incentivizes referrals from managed service providers and IT consultants by rewarding them with Dell Rewards points for promoting Dell products, aiming to strengthen partnerships and increase product visibility in the market.

For further details, MSPs are encouraged to visit the Dell Expert Network landing page or reach out to Dell directly.

Do not miss Dell’s webinar on Ai-enabled PC lineup, more info can be found here