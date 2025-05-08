Noah Jacobs, Senior Channel Sales Manager at CyberPower Systems

Noah announced the revival of the Transistor Tech Tour, scheduled for this summer. The tour will consist of four events, starting in Montreal on June 4th, followed by Calgary on June 18th, and concluding with events in Vancouver and Toronto in August. Each event will feature movie screenings in conjunction with vendor showcases, providing attendees the opportunity to explore the latest technology. You can register here: https://web.cyberpower.com/cn/a5aca/-tech-tour-registrations