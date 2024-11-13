Laura Ball, Dell Expert Network Program Manager at DELL Technologies

Laura from Dell introduced the Dell Expert Network, a program specifically designed for managed service providers (MSPs) in Canada, which allows them to earn 3% in Dell Rewards on client purchases. The program offers MSPs a dedicated point of contact and access to a member portal filled with useful resources, enabling them to financially benefit from recommending Dell products without the need to sell hardware. Laura also discussed the significance of Dell’s new AI-powered PCs, aimed at boosting productivity.

For further details, MSPs are encouraged to visit the Dell Expert Network landing page or reach out to Dell directly.

Do not miss Dell’s webinar on Ai-enabled PC lineup, more info can be found here