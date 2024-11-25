Noah Jacobs, Senior Channel Sales Manager at CyberPower Systems

Noah provided an overview of the recent Transistor Tech Tour, which spanned from mid-May to August, covering 17,000 kilometers and 50 events across Canada. He emphasized the critical need for power protection in light of increasing environmental challenges such as floods and power outages. With the transition to Windows 11 and the rising dependence on AI, he noted a significant increase in power demands. He also observed a trend of businesses relocating servers back in-house, highlighting the necessity for effective power solutions.

As an interesting side note, Noah just completed 96 consecutive months of skiing, over eight years. Congrats, Noah! Read all about it here: https://cochranenow.com/articles/cochrane-man-hits-96-month-ski-streak