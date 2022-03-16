Jean is director of channel sales at Park Place based in Cleveland, Ohio. Jean is second in command for Park Place’s North American channel business, a 30-person team that supports its nearly 700 resellers in the U.S. and Canada.

Jean has held various sales positions at Park Place, and was the recipient of several awards within the organization, and in the industry. In her current role, she leads the Inside Channel Sales Team that focuses on creating and nurturing critical relationships with the Tier 1 and growth partners and focuses on strategic sales tactics that help continually develop Park Place’s channel program.

Jean is also a 20+-year veteran of the United States Marine Corp, serving her country in multiple capacities and leadership roles during her time on active duty.