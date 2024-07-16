VergeIO announced the launch of its new Value-Added Reseller (VAR) program designed to empower IT resellers with a superior product, seamless migration capabilities, financial incentives, technical assurance, and an optimized sales process. This strategic initiative positions VARs to effectively guide their customers through the post-VMware landscape.

Yan Ness, CEO of VergeIO, stated, “VARs need a better partner. In an industry of constant change, aligning with VergeIO sets VARs apart. Our new program equips VARs with the essential tools and support to offer their customers a dependable, cost-effective alternative to VMware. With superior performance and enhanced resilience to hardware failure, VergeIO ensures customer satisfaction and long-term success.”

Key Benefits of the VergeIO VAR Program:

Seamless Transition and Financial Incentives: VARs can smoothly transition their customers from VMware with strong financial incentives, creating a win-win scenario for all stakeholders.

Rock-Solid Software for Technical Assurance: Maintain Trusted Advisor Status by recommending VergeOS—a reliable solution that is easy to install and operate, ensuring consistent performance and dependability.

No-Sweat Proof of Concept (POC): Help customers quickly start their evaluations. VergeOS operates on almost any available server hardware, reducing the need for new investments and accelerating the decision-making process.

Guaranteed Customer Satisfaction: VergeIO ensures comprehensive support with real human interactions, providing dedicated assistance to resolve issues efficiently and effectively rather than relying on impersonal log file exchanges.

Partner Portal and Marketing Support

The new partner portal offers extensive training and sales support, including a complete marketing kit to help VARs establish a VMware Alternative Practice. This allows VARs to position themselves as consultative experts, confidently and easily guiding their clients through the transition.

With VergeIO, there is no technical risk. VARs can confidently recommend VergeOS, knowing their customers will benefit from a reliable, well-supported solution that enhances data center infrastructure.

To request access to their latest webinar, click here.