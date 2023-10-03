Tufin, a leader in network and cloud security policy automation, announced major enhancements for its channel partners, adding many new tools and features to its already robust partner program.

The program enhancements include the launch of the new Tufin Partner Portal, a partner-only platform that offers a variety of tools, content and programs to support all selling, marketing and technology needs. The new portal includes simplified deal registration submission and enhanced tracking; new tools for sales, marketing, and technical partner representatives; a new lead center for tracking demand generation activities; new demo tools, and much more.

As an example of Tufin’s commitment to its partners, the company will be rolling out a new Firewall-Plus program in the coming months, aimed at combining the power of the Tufin Orchestration Suite and the company’s shared firewall vendor ecosystem to help partners provide more advanced services to their customers, and expand their revenue streams in the process. Stay tuned for more information on this program.

“As a channel-first company, our priority has always been to enable partner success through the combination of innovative technology, enablement content and direct help with integration and problem-solving,” added Gene Ymiolek, Director, Global Channel Sales at Tufin. “With the launch of these new community and collaboration tools, we’re renewing our commitment to our partners, and helping them bring customers the strongest network and cloud security controls available today.”

In addition to the new partner program features announced today, the company also introduced the Tufin Customer Portal, giving customers an improved way to interface directly with the Tufin team, receive the latest news and updates, and access customer service. The Customer Portal is available now.

For more information on Tufin’s channel partner program, including details on how you can join, please check out their web site www.tufin.com