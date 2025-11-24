Guest: Derrick Udarnauth, Enterprise Sales Engineer at Cyberhaven, an AI-powered data security company that offers a Data Detection and Response (DDR) platform designed to protect sensitive corporate data from both insider threats and external data loss, particularly in the cloud and AI era.

Derrick will introduce the company’s focus on data loss prevention and insider risk management, particularly in light of challenges posed by unauthorized AI tools.

