Syncro, announced the appointment of technology veteran Marc Brown to its board of directors. Brown brings a distinguished 25-year career of strategic leadership and value creation at the highest levels of the technology industry, underscoring Syncro’s accelerating trajectory as a high-growth category leader delivering the next generation IT Service Management (ITSM) platform for the SMB market.

The addition of an executive of Brown’s stature, with deep expertise in enterprise software, data infrastructure, and the MSP channel, serves as powerful validation of Syncro’s market position and exceptional value delivery within both the MSP and Internal IT segments.

“Marc is a proven architect of exponential growth and value in the global technology ecosystem,” said Michael George, CEO of Syncro. “Marc’s decades of strategic leadership, especially his tenure as Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, where he oversaw landmark acquisitions like LinkedIn, GitHub, and Minecraft, provides an unparalleled depth of insight as we enhance and extend Microsoft’s critical enterprise functionality for the SMB. This experience, combined with his sage advice, will be crucial in guiding Syncro as we continue to innovate and expand our unified platform to power the next generation of MSPs and internal IT teams.”

Brown’s two decades at Microsoft included driving over 185 acquisitions and 80 equity investments. His governance experience is highly relevant to Syncro’s core market, including serving as chairman of the board at cybersecurity leader Rapid7 and as a board director at Tamr. Crucially, Brown’s previous board role at Datto Holding Corp. – a core platform in the MSP ecosystem prior to its 2022 take-private by Kaseya solidifies his understanding of the channel’s unique needs.

This appointment comes at a time of significant momentum for Syncro, which recently announced its groundbreaking XMM (Extended Monitoring & Management) platform, unifying RMM, PSA, and Microsoft 365 management. The company also recently launched Syncro Cloud Backup, delivering critical data protection for Microsoft 365 and Entra ID environments.

“Syncro’s unique unification of RMM, PSA, and M365 management through the XMM platform has clearly created a highly valuable and disruptive force in the market,” said Marc Brown. “I am excited to join Syncro’s board because I see a company at an inflection point with massive growth potential, driven by a culture of innovation that consistently delivers high-impact tools to MSPs and IT teams. I look forward to helping the team execute their vision.”

Brown’s background in aligning product, data, and channel strategies is expected to accelerate Syncro’s market penetration and enhance its product-led expansion as it continues to grow its footprint in the $1.9 trillion SMB IT services sector.