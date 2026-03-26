Andy Larin is an MSP visionary, successfully navigating and adapting to the evolving market and customer demands for over 30 years. Today, he leads a premier cybersecurity managed services firm and is actively guiding clients through their AI integration journey.

More than just a service provider, Andy serves as a vital business advisor, fiercely committed to client outcomes, fostering highly durable relationships. His company’s success is also deeply rooted in its exceptional internal culture and team, where respect and empathy are paramount for both staff and clients. His wife plays a significant role in the company’s achievements, contributing diverse perspectives to the business.

Beyond his company, Andy holds several key leadership and advisory roles:

– GTIA Council Member

– Director of the Board of the Kingston Chamber of Commerce

– ChannelNEXT Advisory Board Member shaping the IT channel

– Pax8 Advisory Board Member

– Advisor to Digital Governance Standards Institute (DGSI)

What will Andy be doing at ChannelNEXT?

Andy, a recognized award winner of Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies, will share his deep operational insights and service strategies on multiple panels:

The MSP of the Future Power Panel

The Town Hall

The Cybersecurity Panel

Gain highly valuable information and pose your questions directly to him. Watch a recent video interview with the company at: https://www.e-channelnews.com/allcareit-one-of-canadas-50-best-managed-it-companies-for-2025/

Learn more or book your seat to attend: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/