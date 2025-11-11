Sanjib Sahoo, President, Global Platform Group at Ingram Micro

Following Ingram Micro’s shift to a platform-centric model, Sanjib outlined his work in deploying data and AI across its massive ecosystem of 160,000 partners and 1,500 vendors. He also addressed the evolving technology value chain, emphasizing the interconnected roles of distributors, resellers, and vendors.

He urged a shift toward proactive, intelligence-driven solution selling, emphasizing that providers must overcome platform integration issues and learn to manage that intelligence effectively. Fostering strong relationships and utilizing technology will be crucial for future success in the industry.

