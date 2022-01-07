Here is a listing of E-Channelnews events coming up:

February 3rd, 2022: Canada’s Reseller Choice Awards & Best Managed Companies, virtual event

Every year, we also invite our channel community across the Canada to vote for their favourite vendors and distributors in a variety of categories. There are no subjective decisions or judges. The channel partners’ votes are the only factor that matters. The companies with the most votes win the Reseller Choice Awards.

Many vendors look forward to getting this annual “report-card”. This is one good way for the channel community to recognize vendors and distributors that did a good job while encouraging others to step up for the coming year!

We also host the Women In Tech Awards where we recognize 3 women for their contribution during the year of helping to build a better diverse workforce. Candidates must be nominated and there is a voting and assessment process to determine the three winners.

February 17th, 2022: Channel Manager Summit, Toronto, Ontario (Vendors only)

Every year we gather the “A-Team” in channel development to help channel managers, chiefs and sales reps better navigate their channel game in the new year.

The topics are always defined by the current situation and the speakers and panelists are selected for their leading roles, achievements and experience in the industry. These are the people you will want to know and get their insights.

2022 ChannelNext Events

Think talk-show format on stage in front of a live audience mixed together with an expo. Food and drinks will be served to all in-person attendee with ample space for distancing. Everything is live streamed so you can watch from anywhere and any device.

We are coming to you so you do not have to travel far. We are going to do several regional event across the country to reach the local channel communities. That translates to less travel time, less costs, less border hassles and a safer event for all attendees.

Our primary challenge in 2022 is to reinvent the event to exceed the current in-person meeting safety regulations while delivering the same outstanding experience and opportunities that ChannelNEXT is known for. We believe we have done it!

April 7th, 2022: ChannelNEXT East In-Person and Live Streaming, Quebec, Canada

June 2nd, 2022: ChannelNEXT Central In-Person and Live Streaming, Ontario, Canada



July 6th 2022: ChannelNEXT Winnipeg In-Person and Live Streaming, Manitoba, Canada

October 17th, 2022: ChannelNEXT West In-Person and Live Streaming, Alberta, Canada



October 20th, 2022: ChannelNEXT West In-Person and Live Streaming, BC, Canada



October 21st, 2022: ChannelNEXT Surprise Party!



https://channelnext.ca/