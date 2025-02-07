Andy Syrewicze, is security evangelist at Hornetsecurity, a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-based security, compliance, backup, and security awareness solutions that help companies and organisations of all sizes around the world.

A quarter of a century on, cybersecurity fears continue to cause anxiety on all scales, from personal hacks to colossal corporate breaches, the stakes have never been higher. So many systems use the same software that a single incident can cause utter chaos—just think of this year’s CrowdStrike incident, one of the biggest IT outages in history.

From hackable autonomous systems (cars to pacemakers) to AI-driven deepfakes, expect cybersecurity to evolve into a landscape of unprecedented sophistication and challenge.

In this discussion, Andy focused on current trends in security, particularly the impact of AI on the cybersecurity landscape. He mentioned the pressing issues in cybersecurity, particularly the role of generative AI in facilitating cyber threats. Andy explained how AI has made sophisticated attack methodologies accessible to individuals with minimal technical skills, complicating the security landscape. He raised concerns about the potential for misinformation and disinformation stemming from generative AI and deepfake technologies, which can create convincing fake content.

