Manoj Srivastava, CTO & Chief Product Officer at Blackpoint, introduced the company’s new CompassOne platform, which aims to unify cybersecurity solutions and address common challenges faced by Managed Service Providers (MSPs). He highlighted the need for a cohesive cybersecurity strategy that integrates various tools and data sources to enhance detection and response capabilities.

He also explored the impact of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity, discussing how AI can improve efficiency by reducing noise and allowing teams to focus on critical data. He stressed the importance of MSPs shifting their client conversations from merely selling tools to fostering strategic improvements in security posture.

