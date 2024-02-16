Speaker: Kieren Jessop, Analyst at Canalys

Julian Lee and Kieren Jessop discussed the evolving role of AI in PC innovation, focusing on the introduction of AI processors and their potential applications in various products and features. They explored the challenges of differentiating between AI-powered CPUs and regular processors, emphasizing the need for real focus on usage and functionality to enhance customer experience. Additionally, they analyzed the integration of AI into operating systems like Windows and macOS, highlighting the potential impact on user interaction and system performance.

The conversation also touched on the marketing strategies of chip manufacturers, the potential impact on consumer and commercial adoption, and the sustainability considerations related to hardware and e-waste management. Finally, they discussed the challenges of over-marketing AI and its repercussions on customer trust, stressing the need for a balanced approach to marketing to build trust with customers.