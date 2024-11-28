Sanjib Sahoo, Executive Vice President , Global Technology and Chief Digital Officer at Ingram Micro

Sanjib presented Ingram Micro’s ongoing AI transformation through the XVantage platform, emphasizing the critical role of data in effective AI implementation. He highlighted the importance of AI and technology in enhancing efficiencies for Ingram and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), with the XVantage Assist tool significantly streamlining routine tasks for MSPs, thereby enabling them to concentrate on strategic initiatives.

He also emphasized a marketing strategy centered on outcomes rather than technology, encouraging channel partners to identify their challenges and align AI solutions accordingly, while prioritizing customer business strategies. He underscored the necessity for the Managed Service Business (MSB) community to adapt to market pressures by automating back-office functions and creating interconnected experiences, reiterating that the core objectives of revenue growth and cost optimization are universal across industries.

