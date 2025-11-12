Craig Bell, President and CEO of Onit, talked about the evolution of the IT sector, particularly the transition of Onit from an office equipment supplier to an MSP with an emphasis on cybersecurity and AI. Craig shared insights from his extensive experience, highlighting the impact of the COVID pandemic on business strategies and drawing parallels between the current managed services provider landscape and the copier industry of the 1990s.

He emphasized the importance of proactive cybersecurity measures, noting that many organizations only allocate significant budgets for cybersecurity after experiencing breaches. He also touched on the necessity of aligning AI investments with clear client needs to ensure successful outcomes, while cautioning against developing products solely for novelty.