Paul Hager, VP Services at Ingram Micro

Paul outlined Ingram Micro’s services aimed at assisting partners, particularly Managed Service Providers (MSPs), in adapting to technological changes, especially in AI. He stressed the necessity for MSPs to initiate their AI journey internally through assessments and workshops to enhance their capabilities. He introduced the AI assist feature that automates order processing via email, freeing associates for more impactful tasks, and noted significant time savings from this automation.

The discussion also highlighted Ingram Micro’s commitment to supporting MSPs with cybersecurity services, including audits and penetration testing, while addressing the challenges of hiring technical talent. The company encourages MSPs to outsource certain services to scale operations and pursue larger deals, aiming to build strategic partnerships that deliver meaningful outcomes for both MSPs and their customers.

