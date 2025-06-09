Randal Wark, MTech Cyber

Randal discussed his company’s rebranding to MTech Cyber and outlined the critical steps in cybersecurity for his clients: identifying, detecting, and responding to threats. While detection measures have been initiated, he noted that not all clients have embraced them yet.

Randall reaffirmed his dedication to client integrity by ensuring the provision of optimal solutions, even if it necessitates a difficult overhaul of existing systems. He also emphasized the importance of offering affordable services to smaller companies, fostering a familial approach to client relationships and aiming for long-term partnerships.