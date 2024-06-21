Caroline Goles, Chief Strategy Officer at Pax8, discussed Pax8’s strategy to aid MSPs in business growth through marketing enablement and support. The strategy includes actively listening to partners’ diverse needs, creating assets, leveraging data and AI, and effectively managing the customer lifecycle. The focus is on fostering continuous engagement, delivering value addition, and ensuring a strong return on investment for partners, with an emphasis on expanding across solutions and digital engagement.

Her global marketing team’s focus is on putting partners at the center of marketing efforts and supporting them in different countries by tailoring strategies and respecting local customs.

