Joyce Hofman, Director of AI & Innovation Partnerships at Ingram Micro

Joyce emphasized that the commoditization of AI requires channel partners to advance their use of the technology. She urges partners to build credibility by implementing AI internally, focus on solving customer pain points, and prioritize data hygiene to fully leverage AI’s potential. She also underscored the importance of ecosystem collaboration and understanding C-level decision-making for successful, scalable AI deployment.

See our previous interview with Joyce: https://www.e-channelnews.com/ingram-micro-launches-ai-maturity-assessment-for-partners/