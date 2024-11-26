Shane Gibson, Keynote Speaker on B2B Sales, AI for Sales & Social Selling. CEO and Founder of The Professional Sales Academy.

Shane discussed the integration of AI in sales, emphasizing the importance of combining emotional intelligence with technical intelligence to enhance human capabilities rather than replace them. He stressed that organizations need to establish solid sales processes and best practices to prevent inefficiencies during technology integration. He also highlighted the need for creating versatile content for distribution across multiple channels to broaden audience reach. He advocated for a dual approach that merges AI-driven outbound strategies with inbound content marketing to effectively engage potential clients, which is crucial for boosting sales and brand recognition in a competitive environment.