Randal and Paolo gave their thoughts on the event’s new format, content, and audience reactions. They noted the conference emphasized community-driven programming, using a town-hall opening to surface attendee priorities that shaped sessions across the two days, and highlighted a diverse content mix covering relationships, mental health, cybersecurity, monetization, sustainability, and extensive AI coverage.

They stressed the event’s high value for human-to-human networking and spontaneous expert access without scheduled consultations, framing those interactions as central to community building and practical collaboration. Many attendees lacked incident response plans, so the event intentionally connected participants with specialists able to assemble response teams.