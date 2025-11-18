CredShields is partnering with Checkmarx, a global leader in agentic AI powered application security bring CredShields’ AI powered smart contract audits, vulnerability research, and blockchain security tooling to Checkmarx leading application security platform.

The application security market is accelerating rapidly, expected to reach US $55 billion by 2029. Meanwhile, the decentralized ecosystem remains exposed: nearly half of the largest DeFi hacks stem from smart contract flaws, and in 2024 alone more than US $2.4 billion was stolen from crypto platforms.

With research indicating that as many as 89% of smart contracts contain vulnerabilities, enterprises moving into Web3 must adopt Web3-native security standards rather than relying solely on legacy AppSec frameworks.

With this agreement, Checkmarx is adding CredShields as a Web3 security partner to provide its customers with extended support in the decentralized ecosystem. The collaboration combines Checkmarx’s enterprise AppSec leadership with CredShields’ expertise in smart contract auditing, vulnerability assessment, and blockchain security research, enabling enterprises to conveniently instantly access specialized Web3 security guidance and services as they expand beyond traditional applications.

“This partnership represents a natural evolution in the AppSec landscape,” said Shashank, Co-founder of CredShields. “Together with Checkmarx, we’re delivering a seamless layer of security that protects enterprise systems, decentralized applications, and smart contracts with the same rigor and intelligence.”

The partnership will focus on:

Comprehensive security coverage for decentralized applications, smart contracts, and wallets.

AI-assisted vulnerability detection and manual audits powered by CredShields’ proprietary systems.

Joint contributions to global security frameworks including working with OWASP for Smart Contract Security Standards and Smart Contract Top 10 vulnerabilities, along with Ethereum Foundation.

Enterprise enablement, offering Checkmarx clients a clear path to integrate Web3 security into existing DevSecOps pipelines.

“As enterprises extend their digital footprint into Web3, new attack surfaces emerge,” said Scott Sieper, director of product management at Checkmarx. “Partnering with CredShields enables us to bring our deep AppSec expertise to blockchain environments and help organizations innovate with confidence while maintaining the same rigorous security standards they’ve come to expect from Checkmarx.”

Checkmarx and CredShields aim to redefine enterprise AppSec for the decentralized era, ensuring that innovation and security evolve in parallel as organizations adopt blockchain technology at scale.

