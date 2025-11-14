Aeris, a global leader in cellular connectivity platforms and solutions, recently announced its expanded global partner ecosystem, empowering technology advisors, distributors, VARs, MSPs, OEMs and carriers to deliver secure, scalable Internet of Things (IoT) and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions worldwide.

The expansion coincides with explosive growth in IoT and FWA adoption by enterprises in sectors such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing and smart buildings, which are increasingly relying on cellular IoT and FWA to connect devices, locations and operations securely and at scale.

Rob Holley, Vice President of New Routes to Market at Aeris, introduced the new channel ecosystem focused on enhancing market strategies, particularly for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and IoT solutions.

He positioned Aeris as providing comprehensive global connectivity and security, stressing the critical role of security amid 5G adoption and IoT growth. The new channel strategy aims to broaden the partner ecosystem and transition Aeris into a channel-led organization. He emphasized the importance of building trust and alignment with partners, highlighting the ease of deployment and scalability of Aeris’s platform as a key benefit for MSPs seeking to reduce costs and enhance their service offerings.