With the appointment of Shayne Higdon as CEO, Wallarm is refocusing its efforts on the expanding attack surface created by AI agents and automated, API-driven workflows. This shift has moved the security conversation higher up the executive chain to CTOs and CISOs, necessitating a more robust and sophisticated channel strategy.

Shayne outlined an aggressive innovation agenda and a series of concrete channel initiatives designed to empower partners and future-proof customer environments. He advocates for responsible rollouts using intelligent guardrails and partner feedback loops. Operationally, Wallarm continues to leverage its remote-first model with strong regional support.

See our recent interview with Wallarm as well: https://www.e-channelnews.com/wallarms-api-first-defense-strategy/