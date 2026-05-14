As enterprises scale AI and data-driven operations, the financial and operational impact of network downtime has escalated, with costs ranging from thousands to over a million dollars per day. Recent research indicates a major network outage costs upwards of US$500,000, with more than one in three organizations indicating a $1 million price tag, making network resilience a critical, board-level priority. Traditional network strategies that treat cellular as a simple backup link are no longer sufficient for today’s always-on business demands.

To address these evolving needs, Ericsson is enabling enterprises to shift their Wireless WAN strategy from a passive failover system to an active, operational layer of their network. Today, the company introduced the Ericsson Cradlepoint W2255, a next generation 5G adapter, and advanced Wireless WAN orchestration enabled by Ericsson NetCloud. This solution is designed to elevate cellular, giving organizations the visibility, management and troubleshooting tools to deploy multi-provider Wireless WAN networks at scale. The W2255 delivers 5G performance and flexibility based on 3GPP 5G SA Release 17 technology, with seamless Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite integration.

Designed as a single indoor/outdoor model, its sleek industrial design is suitable for in-office deployments, while its ruggedized, IP67-rated shell can withstand harsh outdoor conditions, giving organizations deployment flexibility for each location. The W2255 offers a range of advanced features for uninterrupted connectivity, including:

10x Faster Carrier Failover: Using Dual SIM/Dual Standby (DSDS) on a single modem, the W2255 can switch to a standby carrier network up to 10 times faster when the primary link degrades, providing continuity for critical applications.



Multi-WAN Visibility: The solution auto-detects and integrates LEO satellite traffic, providing telemetry for visibility and basic controls directly within NetCloud. This allows businesses to blend cellular and satellite links to provide both link and service provider diversity, while supporting a non-terrestrial connection to provide network resiliency in regions prone to severe weather.



5G SA Multi-Slice Capability: The W2255 is multi-slice capable with support for User Equipment Routing Selection Policy (URSP), enabling predictable performance through prioritized network slices offered by carriers. This allows an enterprise to isolate critical Point-of-Sale (PoS) traffic on a carrier-backed, high-priority slice while routing best-effort guest Wi-Fi on another.



Automated Carrier Selection: With support for eSIM and Carrier Selection Intelligence, the adapter can automatically run speed tests on first boot to identify and select the best-performing carrier at each specific location, eliminating the need for specialized onsite staff and complex manual configuration.



Advanced Multi-WAN Capabilities: When combined with an Ericsson E-series router, organizations can scale up to five cellular connections and four LEO connections. NetCloud SASE’s SD-WAN and Intelligent WAN Bonding can orchestrate these connections to strengthen WAN resiliency, improve application quality of experience, and boost overall WAN performance—all while controlling costs.

Brandon Butler, Sr. Research Manager, Network Infrastructure and Services at IDC, commented: “Distributed enterprises depend on always-on connectivity across branches and edge sites—and the consequences of downtime are rising. A cellular-first, multi-WAN strategy that blends 5G with LEO satellite extends reach, adds path diversity, and keeps critical workloads online when any single link fails. Ericsson’s Wireless WAN platform—combining the W2255 5G SA adapter with WAN orchestration—delivers the multi-site visibility, policy-based control, eSIM and carrier profile management, and automation needed to operate at enterprise scale. For retail, manufacturing, and other distributed sectors, this approach supports the uptime and resiliency that demanding applications—including AI workloads—require, while reducing the complexity of day-two operations.”



Juli Primeaux, Executive Vice President at GTS Technology Solutions, says: “For our customers, the ability to use cellular as an active part of their Wireless WAN from day one can offer a meaningful operational advantage. The Ericsson Cradlepoint W2255 is designed to deliver reliable, high-performance 5G connectivity, supporting the use of Wireless not just as a backup, but as a potential component in helping distributed branches stay connected and productive.”

Pankaj Malhotra, Head of Product and Engineering, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Ericsson, says: “Outages remain one of the most disruptive risks to enterprise operations, which is why Wireless WAN can no longer be treated as just a backup. Our strategy is to elevate cellular to a foundational and active part of the network fabric. With the Ericsson Cradlepoint W2255 and our advanced orchestration, we provide the visibility and control needed to manage 5G and satellite and primary links, giving IT teams the tools to ensure their branch networks remain online and manageable.”



With a unified view of cellular health, LEO health, carrier SIM profiles, applications, security events, and connected cell towers, Ericsson’s solution enables IT teams to manage the full lifecycle of their Wireless WAN with greater efficiency. This centralized orchestration streamlines deployment, simplifies troubleshooting with AI-driven tools, to help branch offices, retail locations, and remote sites remain productive and secure as the organization scales.

More information about the W2255 can be found here.