Guest: Andrew Leith, Helping Leaders Find Their Superpowers | Professional Speaker | Neuro-inclusivity Advocate | Certified Revenue & Leadership Coach

Andrew will present a methodology called “the three pillars of revenue,” which identifies distinct cultural segments within organizations and locates revenue leakage in the gaps between those cultures. He characterized the approach as improving revenue while protecting human capital by identifying and eliminating “joy thieves” and prioritizing wellness alongside the bottom line.

Don’t miss out on the 24th annual ChannelNext Central! If you’re in the area, join us for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/