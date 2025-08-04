Ingram Micro recently launched Xvantage Enable | AI. Built to help customers and vendors align, adopt, and scale AI-powered services and solutions, the business-building program offers a step-by-step guide for AI success. Available as part of the Xvantage platform, Enable | AI assists channel partners along their AI journey by focusing on enhanced customer experience, scalable productivity, and future-proof security.

In this discussion, Joyce Hofman, the Director of AI and Innovation Partnerships, talked about Ingram Micro’s integration of AI into its business model and the support it offers to partners. She outlined the challenges faced by Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and channel partners in adopting AI strategies, introducing a structured support program that targets productivity, customer experience, and security. A key component of this program is the AI maturity assessment, which helps partners evaluate their readiness for AI implementation through a quick evaluation and a more detailed follow-up assessment.

The conversation also addressed the dual impact of AI on the workforce, raising concerns about job cuts versus repurposing human resources. She highlighted the necessity for partners to manage customer concerns regarding AI’s implications on employment and the importance of change management and user adoption training. Both speakers acknowledged AI as a transformative business tool, urging partners to adapt to the rapid technological advancements.