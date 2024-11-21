John Dusett, VP Technology Solutions at Ingram Micro

John highlighted the importance of cybersecurity practices for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in response to increasing cyber threats faced by businesses. He advised MSPs to be prepared to address client inquiries regarding security solutions and suggested either developing in-house capabilities or outsourcing certain functions. He emphasized the benefits of partnering with Ingram Micro for essential resources and expertise to improve cybersecurity offerings. He also recommended engaging with other MSPs and leveraging industry best practices as effective strategies for success.