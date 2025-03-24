Halcyon recently announced Halcyon Ransomware Detection and Recovery (RDR), a free integrated service now included in every Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform purchase

Steve Salinas, Senior Director at Halcyon, talked aboiut Halcyon’s innovative approach to ransomware protection and its integration with PAX8. Steve detailed Halcyon’s capabilities in preventing ransomware execution, detecting malicious behaviors, and enabling data recovery without ransom payments, emphasizing the limitations of traditional backup solutions during large-scale attacks. He introduced the Halcyon Ransomware Detection and Recovery (RDR) service, which offers 24/7 monitoring and support at no additional cost.