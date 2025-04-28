Bill Brandel is the new Executive Vice President and President for Ingram Micro’s North American business. In this role, he is responsible for the company’s U.S. and Canadian strategy, operations, and business execution.

In this interview, Bill shared insights from his extensive career at Ingram Micro. He began as an entry-level sales representative in 1997 and emphasized the importance of customer-centric operations for both personal and organizational success. His experience includes serving as Senior Vice President for Go To Market for the U.S. Channel, where he focused on evolving Ingram Micro Xvantage and overseeing U.S. Sales, Vendor Management, and Marketing functions. He highlighted his pride in transforming the business in Canada to focus on advanced solutions and cloud technology, which he believes is crucial for adapting to future trends, particularly the influence of AI.

