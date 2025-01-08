CES 2025 is on from January 7-10, bringing together global companies, from top brands to innovative startups, industry executives, media, and government leaders.

Top Trends this year:

–Artificial Intelligence: Generative AI is driving innovation. The entire AI ecosystem will be throughout CES, enhancing user experiences, increasing productivity, advancing health, and more.

Exhibitor Examples: DeepX, EMD, LG, Lotte, Samsung, Siemens

–Digital Health: CES will showcase tech innovation across the entire spectrum of health, increasing longevity, lowering costs, and improving health equity and patient empowerment.

Exhibitor Examples: AARP, EssilorLuxottica, Nuvilab, OnMed, Resmed, Variowell, Withings

–Energy Transition: Emerging technologies both drive and address the challenges of the energy transition. A new conference track on the energy transition will dive in to shaping a sustainable future while overcoming technical and scalability barriers.

Exhibitor Examples: Eaton, Eneos, Hitachi, Qnovo, SK, WePower Technologies

–Mobility: CES brings together the entire ecosystem of mobility—from passenger and autonomous cars to construction, agriculture, marine tech, and advanced air travel. The new stage in West Hall will showcase programming that envisions the future of mobility and explores how we can create a more sustainable and connected world.

Exhibitor Examples: BMW, Brunswick, Caterpillar, Honda, John Deere, Oshkosh, Scout Motors

–Quantum: Expect hardware, software, and AI using quantum mechanics to improve technologies and create new applications with enhanced security, sensing, and computing that will drive innovation forward. A new half-day of conference programming in partnership with Quantum World Congress will highlight these advancements.

Exhibitor Examples: Cellid, Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), Integrated Quantum Photonic

Sustainability: Exhibitors will show technologies aimed at reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency, as well as innovations in sustainable and carbon-neutral materials.

Exhibitor Examples: D-Carbonize, Exeger, Jackery, Panasonic

More to come….