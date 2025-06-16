Guest: Drew Schlussel, Senior Director, Industry Solutions & Marketing, Wasabi Technologies, a “spicy” storage service provider.



Drew presented the company’s hot cloud storage service tailored for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), emphasizing its capacity-based pricing model that eliminates egress fees and API charges, thus simplifying cost management for MSPs. This pricing structure, which is typically 80% lower than competitors, enables MSPs to offer clear and predictable quotes to their clients.

Their Savvy Account Control Manager was noted as a key enhancement for individualized client management without complex billing, and potential users are encouraged to take advantage of a 30-day free trial that includes access to this management tool.