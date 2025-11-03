Guest: Sai Venkataraman, Co-Founder & CEO of Discern Security, a cybersecurity startup that has developed an AI-powered platform designed to optimize and manage an organization’s entire suite of security tools.

Sai presented the company’s mission to improve customers’ cybersecurity by optimizing existing security products. He shared his extensive experience in the cybersecurity sector, emphasizing the common challenges customers encounter with tool utilization and the critical role of baseline audits. These audits often reveal unexpected issues, including discrepancies in asset counts and potential cost savings.