Michael Avdeev, Founder & CEO of Inspect-Data talked about the company’s approach to identifying and remediating breached data. Many organizations do not know what sensitive data they hold and current market solutions are often complex and hard to deploy. Vendors can detect exposed identifiers but cannot reliably map those identifiers to specific individuals or records, which complicates breach notification and remediation.

Michael also highlighted cost and scale issues with existing services, saying breach-remediation vendors can be prohibitively expensive and slow—sometimes charging on the order of $100,000 per incident—and that scanning millions of files with general-purpose AI is impractical. His proposed solution is a lightweight, on-premise data scanner that requires no cloud uploads and can run in remediation labs to analyze data at scale. The product prioritizes exact data matching to reduce false positives and limit notifications to only genuinely affected records.