Fortra announced the release of new AI-driven features, enhanced threat hunting capabilities, and deeper intelligence integrations within its Cloud Email Protection (CEP) service—part of the company’s Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) solution. These new features improve the detection of sophisticated social engineering attacks that frequently evade traditional defenses. In May alone, these updates disrupted more than 87,000 additional email threats.

“We are relentless when it comes to breaking the attack chain,” says John Grancarich, Chief Strategy Officer, Fortra. “Our threat research, data science, and product teams are constantly innovating to keep malicious emails out of customer inboxes.”

Fortra CEP combines artificial intelligence, global threat intelligence, and automated remediation to protect against advanced email threats. The latest release introduces several key AI enhancements:

AI Body Content Analysis: Uses a large language model (LLM) optimized for high-throughput message analysis to classify the intent of email body content.

AI Campaign Detection: Identifies low-content threats—such as invoice or payment scams—by recognizing shared characteristics across messages sent to multiple recipients.

AI Suspicious URL Detection: Analyzes the structural features of URLs in email messages, including embedded redirect links that lead to malicious sites.

AI Overall Risk Scoring: Analyzes outputs from all AI models in aggregate to detect targeted attacks that may not be convicted by any single detection method.

This release also strengthens integration between CEP and Fortra Suspicious Email Analysis (SEA), which evaluates user-reported email threats. Previously, CEP integrated indicators sourced by SEA to automatically purge and block email threats. Now, CEP can perform this automated mitigation using email subject and sender combinations, which addresses response-based threats that lack high-fidelity indicators.

In addition, this update introduces several enhancements to the CEP interface, improving search, investigation, and policy workflow tools. These upgrades empower security teams to conduct faster, more effective threat hunting and response.